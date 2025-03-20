Chevron's CEO Seeks Extension to Wind Down Operations in Venezuela

Chevron Corporation's CVX CEO, Mike Wirth, has been actively working behind the scenes in Washington to secure more time to wind down operations in Venezuela, following President Trump's decision to revoke its license to operate in the country, according to the report. This move is part of a broader, last-minute lobbying effort to influence key members of the Trump administration and ensure CVX’s interests are safeguarded amid the geopolitical tensions surrounding Venezuela.

CVX’s Struggles Amid US Sanctions

Chevron has been a significant player in Venezuela’s oil industry for years and its operations in the country have been a key subject of debate, particularly under U.S. sanctions. These sanctions have been a major obstacle for Chevron, with the chances of a complete halt to its activities in Venezuela. CVX’s involvement in the country is contentious, as critics argue that its presence helps sustain Nicolás Maduro's regime, while others assert that a withdrawal would worsen the economic crisis in Venezuela, increasing instability and migration.

Wirth’s Lobbying Efforts and Key Meetings

Wirth's lobbying blitz has seen him meet with high-ranking officials within President Trump’s administration. Notably, he spoke privately with Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent. Wirth also had a high-profile meeting with President Trump himself, as part of a larger gathering of energy executives hosted by the American Petroleum Institute. These efforts are aimed at securing an extension of the deadline for CVX’s exit from Venezuela, with Wirth pushing for at least 60 additional days to manage its withdrawal and ensure a smooth transition.

April 3 Deadline and CVX’s Response

In late February, President Trump issued a decree to revoke CVX’s license, demanding it wind down operations by April 3. This decision followed intense lobbying from Republican lawmakers, particularly from Florida, who have long accused CVX of supporting Maduro's government. Critics argue that CVX’s operations in Venezuela directly contribute to the regime’s ability to maintain power, due to the significant revenues generated by its oil production.

Chevron, however, has framed the withdrawal as potentially disastrous for the local economy. The company has warned that a rapid exit would destabilize Venezuela’s oil sector, leading to increased unemployment and hardship for the people, ultimately exacerbating the migration crisis that has already seen millions flee the country.

Rubio’s Stance on CVX’s License

Marco Rubio, a staunch critic of the Maduro regime, has been vocal in his support for ending CVX’s operations in Venezuela. In a phone conversation with Wirth, Rubio made it clear that he believed the company should comply with the Trump administration’s deadline. Rubio, who has frequently spoken out about the need for tougher sanctions on Venezuela, argued that CVX’s operations were indirectly aiding Maduro’s hold on power by funneling revenues into the regime's coffers, according to the report.

In contrast, Wirth emphasized the strategic importance of CVX’s continued presence in Venezuela, warning that a sudden departure would open the door for countries like China and other U.S. adversaries to expand their influence in the region. Despite Wirth’s arguments, Rubio remained firm in his stance, reflecting the broader policy direction of the Trump administration.

National Security Concerns and the Role of the NSC

The National Security Council (“NSC”) has also been closely involved in the discussions surrounding CVX’s future in Venezuela. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who has been a vocal critic of Maduro, met with Wirth and other CVX executives to discuss the implications of its withdrawal. Like Rubio, Waltz has supported policies aimed at cutting off economic support to the Maduro regime, seeing CVX’s presence as a critical factor in sustaining the government’s control over the country’s oil wealth.

CVX’s Economic Contribution to Venezuela

Chevron has long been a cornerstone of Venezuela’s oil industry, accounting for approximately 25% of the country’s total oil production and about a third of its oil exports. The firm’s operations include joint ventures with Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela (“PDVSA”), and it is responsible for refining the country’s oil in the United States, turning this into products such as asphalt.

CVX’s contribution to Venezuela’s oil revenues is significant, with part of the proceeds being used to pay down the substantial debt owed by the country to it. Revenues from CVX’s operations have allowed Venezuela to maintain a semblance of financial stability, despite the broader economic and political turmoil.

Potential Impact of CVX’s Exit on US and Europe’s Interests

The potential exit of CVX from Venezuela is not just a matter of concern for it and the government of the country. This also has broader implications for other international players involved in the country’s oil sector. Europe’s oil giants like Repsol REPYY, Shell SHEL, and BP plc BP are keeping a close eye on the situation, as their operations in Venezuela are interconnected with CVX’s activities. These companies have invested heavily in Venezuela’s oil and gas production, and any disruption to CVX’s operations could affect their ventures in the country.

CVX’s Path Forward

Despite the challenges, management has made this clear that CVX intends to comply with U.S. sanctions, even as it lobbies for more time to exit the country. CVX plans to gradually hand over its operations to PDVSA, rather than abruptly shutting down oil wells, which would likely create significant economic and social consequences. This approach would allow for a more controlled and less disruptive transition, minimizing the impact on the population of Venezuela.

Conclusion: Future of CVX’s Operations in Venezuela

As the deadline for CVX’s withdrawal from Venezuela approaches, its future in the country remains uncertain. Wirth’s lobbying efforts in Washington are part of a last-ditch attempt to secure an extension and avoid a hasty exit that could have severe consequences for Venezuela’s already fragile economy. The outcome of these discussions will likely have far-reaching implications, not only for CVX and Venezuela but also for U.S. foreign policy in the region and the broader energy landscape.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CVX, REPYY, BP and SHEL each carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

