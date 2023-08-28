Chevron's Australia LNG facilities face work stoppages, gas prices surge

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will undertake rolling stoppages, and bans and limitations on certain tasks, a union alliance said on Tuesday, in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects account for more than 5% of global LNG production capacity, and news of the planned industrial action overnight sent European natural gas prices surging.

The union alliance late on Monday said they would take industrial action from Sept. 7.

"Members will be participating in rolling stoppages, bans and limitations which will escalate each week until Chevron agrees to our bargaining claim," the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers' Union, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"It's set to cost Chevron their LNG exports as (the industrial action) starts to bite."

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comments outside normal business hours.

Concerns of possible industrial actions at LNG facilities of Woodside and Chevron - which account for one-tenth of global supplies - had stoked extreme price volatility in global LNG markets in recent weeks.

The Dutch September natural gas contract TFMBMU3, which was trading about 3.5% higher at around 36 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before the news about the industrial action, spiked by a further 2.40 euros, or 10.4% from Friday's close, to 38.40 euros.

EXPLAINER-How would a strike at Australian LNG facilities affect gas markets?

EXPLAINER-Worker disputes at Australian LNG producers roil global gas market

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.