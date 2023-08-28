News & Insights

Chevron's Australia LNG facilities face work stoppages, gas prices surge

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

August 28, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will undertake rolling stoppages, and bans and limitations on certain tasks, a union alliance said on Tuesday, in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects account for more than 5% of global LNG production capacity, and news of the planned industrial action overnight sent European natural gas prices surging.

The union alliance late on Monday said they would take industrial action from Sept. 7.

"Members will be participating in rolling stoppages, bans and limitations which will escalate each week until Chevron agrees to our bargaining claim," the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers' Union, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"It's set to cost Chevron their LNG exports as (the industrial action) starts to bite."

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comments outside normal business hours.

Concerns of possible industrial actions at LNG facilities of Woodside and Chevron - which account for one-tenth of global supplies - had stoked extreme price volatility in global LNG markets in recent weeks.

The Dutch September natural gas contract TFMBMU3, which was trading about 3.5% higher at around 36 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before the news about the industrial action, spiked by a further 2.40 euros, or 10.4% from Friday's close, to 38.40 euros.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
