Chevron working to recover operations at California refinery after power outage

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

November 27, 2023 — 08:44 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Updates throughout after latest statement from Chevron, adds additional details

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N was working to recover operations at a 245,271 barrels per day refinery in Richmond, California, the company said on Monday, after a power cut at the facility triggered the release of large flames and black smoke from smoke stacks.

Flaring activity at Chevron Richmond has stopped, but intermittent flaring is still possible due to operational adjustments at the refinery, the company said on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

It earlier reported a series of unplanned unit shutdowns causing flaring from four smoke stacks, which could potentially lead to a release of sulphur dioxide, in a Hazmat filing.

Smoke was visible in the surrounding community, with the Bay Area Air Quality agency asking residents to avoid smoke exposure after receiving 51 complaints, the pollution control agency said on X.

Short-term exposure to colorless sulphur dioxide can harm the respiratory system and make breathing difficult, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) says on its website, posing a risk to sufferers of asthma, particularly children.

Contra Costa County Health Department said in a statement that "the air monitoring does not show any public health impact at this time."

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler, Robert Birsel)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

