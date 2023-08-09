News & Insights

Chevron, Woodside in talks to avert strikes at Australian LNG operations

August 09, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Thursday they are holding talks with unions to avert threatened strikes on offshore gas platforms that supply three Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Concerns over potential industrial action sent European gas prices to a nearly 2-month high overnight with RBC analysts estimating monthly exports from the facilities equate to around 11% of exports globally.

About 99% of workers at offshore platforms that supply gas to the Woodside-operated North West Shelf LNG plant, Australia's biggest LNG plant, have voted in favour of a planned strike, the Offshore Alliance union said on Thursday.

Woodside said it had engaged "actively and constructively" in the bargaining process with unions.

"Positive progress is being made and the parties have reached an in-principle agreement on a number of issues that are key to the workforce," a spokesperson said in emailed comments.

The company said it always had contingency plans to deal with potential disruptions but hoped that activating those plans will not be necessary at this stage.

Any industrial action would disrupt Australia's LNG exports and increase competition for the super-chilled fuel, forcing Asian buyers to outbid European buyers to attract LNG cargoes.

Chevron said it was reviewing the applications from the union to Australia's Fair Work Commission over planned strikes at its Gorgon and Wheatstone downstream facilities.

"We will continue to engage our employees and their representatives as we seek outcomes that are in the interests of both employees and the company," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

