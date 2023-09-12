Chevron welcomes Sept. 22 hearing date in dispute with Australia LNG unions

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chevron said on Tuesday it welcomed a September 22 hearing date in a dispute with unions representing workers at its Australia liquefied natural gas facilities.

The hearing will be held by Australia's industrial umpire the Fair Work Commission.

