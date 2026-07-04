Chevron vs. Exxon Mobil: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Chevron is focusing on U.S. shale and new energy demand from the technology sector.

Exxon Mobil is leveraging its massive global scale to lead in carbon capture and storage.

Which oil giant represents the more compelling value for your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are titans of the global energy landscape, but their diverging paths in a changing economy present a unique puzzle for retail investors today. This match-up explores which stock is a better buy.

Chevron is doubling down on operational efficiency in major basins while eyeing the power-hungry technology sector. Exxon Mobil is leveraging its massive scale to dominate traditional markets and lead the charge in carbon capture and storage. Both are navigating a transition toward cleaner energy while maintaining robust oil and gas production.

The case for Chevron

Chevron sells crude oil, natural gas, and refined products to industrial and consumer markets globally. The company operates in major regions like Kazakhstan, Australia, and the U.S. shale basins through partnerships with entities like Hess Midstream LP. While primarily focused on fossil fuels, the company also monitors developments in renewable energy stocks to stay competitive in a changing market.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $184.4 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 4.6% from the previous year. The company reported net income of close to $12.3 billion for the same period, down from $17.7 billion in 2024. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 6.7%, which measures how much of every dollar of sales remains after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, and a lower number indicates a lighter debt load. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities, was nearly 1.2x. Free cash flow for the year was close to $16.6 billion, representing the cash a company generates after accounting for capital expenditures.

The case for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil operates as an integrated energy giant across more than 56 countries. The business spans oil, natural gas, chemicals, and growing investments in carbon capture technologies and lower-emission solutions. It maintains a diversified customer base across industrial and retail sectors without relying on any single customer concentration for more than 10% of revenue.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $323.9 billion, a decline of about 4.5% compared to the prior year. Net income for the period was close to $28.8 billion, which was lower than the $33.7 billion earned in 2024. The company achieved a net margin of approximately 8.9%, which reflects the percentage of revenue turned into profit after all costs are considered.

As of December 2025, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.2x. This indicates that for every dollar of equity, the company carries close to 20 cents in total debt. The current ratio was approximately 1.2x, suggesting the company has enough liquid assets to cover its upcoming bills. Free cash flow for the year reached $26.1 billion, which is the cash left over after paying for maintenance and expansion of physical assets.

Risk profile comparison

Chevron faces significant sensitivity to fluctuations in global crude oil and natural gas prices. The integration of its acquisition of Hess Corporation also presents execution risks, as failing to reach production targets could hurt financial results. Additionally, the company manages ongoing pressure from climate regulations and the physical threat of extreme weather events on its infrastructure.

Exxon Mobil deals with similar commodity price volatility and evolving global environmental laws. The company is also making large bets on technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen, which carry the risk that these markets may not develop as quickly as expected. It competes with other global players like Shell and BP while navigating geopolitical instability and trade sanctions in various international markets.

Valuation comparison

Metric Chevron Exxon Mobil Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 11.7x 12.4x 29.0x P/S ratio 1.8x 1.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

It’s a close call, but I'd go with ExxonMobil. Both companies are well-run, generate substantial free cash flow, and have long track records of rewarding shareholders through thick and thin. There's no bad choice here, which makes the decision more about conviction than avoidance.

That said, ExxonMobil has a few things working in its favor right now. Its Guyana operations are producing at record levels, the Permian Basin business keeps growing, and the company has a credible plan to structurally reduce costs over the next several years regardless of where oil prices go. It's also returning cash to shareholders at an impressive pace, with dividends and buybacks totaling over nine billion dollars in a single quarter.

Chevron is executing well too, but faces a bit more near-term uncertainty given its Venezuela exposure and some ongoing legal headwinds.

When two giants look this similar, production growth and cost discipline are the tiebreakers. And ExxonMobil edges ahead on both.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.