Chevron vs. BP: Which Stock Wins the Gulf of America Growth Race?

Chevron Corporation CVX and BP p.l.c. BP are among the most influential players in the global energy industry, and their rivalry is especially evident in the Gulf of America — one of the world's most productive offshore oil regions. Both companies have built extensive deepwater portfolios, leveraging advanced technologies, large-scale infrastructure and decades of operational expertise to unlock high-margin oil and gas resources. As the Gulf continues to play a vital role in the U.S. energy supply and long-term energy security, Chevron and BP are investing heavily to expand production, enhance efficiency and extend the life of key assets. While they often collaborate on major projects, they also compete fiercely for new discoveries and market leadership. This comparison examines how the two energy giants stack up in terms of asset strength, growth prospects, operational performance and investment appeal in the Gulf of America.

Let's take a closer look at both companies to see which might be a better investment right now.

The Case for Chevron Stock

Chevron’s Gulf of America (GoA) portfolio is a major strength and a cornerstone of its upstream growth strategy. Following the Hess acquisition, Chevron became the largest acreage holder in the region, significantly expanding its resource base and production footprint. Gulf of America production averaged about 235,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, with additional volumes contributed by acquired Hess assets. The company benefits from a diversified portfolio of operated and non-operated deepwater assets, including Anchor, Ballymore, Tahiti, Stampede, Whale and Perdido. These long-life fields provide high-margin production, strong cash generation and decades of reserve visibility, reinforcing Chevron’s position as one of the leading deepwater operators globally.

A key differentiator for the company lies in the fact that several of its projects either achieved first oil in 2025 or are ramping toward full production, including Ballymore, Whale, Jack/St. Malo Stage 5 and the Black Pearl development at Stampede. Chevron highlights the GoA project ramp-ups as a key contributor to its projected free cash flow growth through 2026. The company is also advancing exploration activities, including the Far South discovery and newly acquired exploration blocks from the 2025 lease sale. These developments provide opportunities to increase production, enhance recovery from existing infrastructure and unlock additional high-return resources over the long term.

Despite these positives, Chevron’s deepwater projects require significant capital investment, advanced technology and flawless execution, making them vulnerable to cost inflation, supply-chain constraints and project delays. Production growth is also heavily influenced by commodity price volatility, which can affect project economics and investment decisions. In addition, offshore operations face increasing environmental scrutiny, permitting requirements and potential regulatory changes that could impact future developments.

However, Chevron’s scale, technical expertise and diversified Gulf asset base position it well to capitalize on long-term offshore opportunities. The combination of long-life fields, ongoing project ramp-ups and exploration potential makes the GoA a critical driver of future production growth and cash flow, while operational and regulatory risks remain key factors to monitor.

The Case for BP Stock

BP’s Gulf of America portfolio remains one of the company’s most important strengths. The region continues to deliver reliable, high-margin production supported by world-class offshore assets and strong operational performance. In the first quarter of 2026, BP reported higher production from the GOA, helping maintain upstream output at 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day despite disruptions elsewhere in its portfolio. Additionally, projects such as Argos and the Argos Southwest Extension, along with recent discoveries including the Far South prospect offshore Louisiana, strengthen BP’s position in one of the most prolific oil-producing regions globally.

Looking ahead, the Gulf of America offers significant growth opportunities for BP. The company’s strategy emphasizes growing upstream production and cash flow through disciplined investment, and the Gulf remains central to that objective. Recent exploration successes in the region provide opportunities to bring new resources online at competitive costs. As global energy demand remains robust and offshore projects continue to generate attractive returns, BP is well positioned to leverage the Gulf of America as a key driver of long-term cash flow growth and shareholder value.

Despite these positives, offshore developments in GoA require substantial capital investment and face execution risks related to drilling, construction, and operational performance. In addition, the region remains vulnerable to hurricanes and severe weather events that can disrupt production and increase costs.

Another notable challenge is the continuing legacy of the Gulf of America oil spill. BP still faces settlement-related obligations, and future payment requirements remain a factor in financial planning. At the same time, increasing environmental scrutiny, evolving regulations and the broader energy transition could complicate future development plans. Balancing production growth with financial discipline and sustainability expectations will be critical for maximizing the long-term value of BP’s Gulf of America assets.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of CVX and BP have gained 15.9% and 14.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Comparison

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — BP is trading at a discount of 0.44X compared with Chevron’s 1.6X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, CVX’s earnings are set to rise 117.8% in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The same for BP’s 2026 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 86.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Chevron and BP maintain strong positions in the Gulf of America, supported by high-quality deepwater assets, ongoing project developments and attractive long-term production opportunities, justifying Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for both the companies.

BP offers investors a more discounted valuation and continues to benefit from solid operational performance and exploration success in the region. However, its investment case remains tempered by legacy Gulf spill-related obligations, weather-related risks and regulatory commitments.

Chevron appears better positioned overall due to its larger Gulf footprint following the Hess acquisition, industry-leading acreage position, diversified portfolio of long-life assets and multiple projects that are already ramping up production. The company also stands to benefit from stronger projected earnings growth, expanding exploration opportunities and increasing free cash flow contributions from key Gulf developments. While both companies face similar offshore execution and regulatory challenges. As a result, Chevron emerges as the more compelling investment choice for investors seeking sustained production growth and cash flow strength.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.