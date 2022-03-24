Energy
CVX

Chevron, USW to resume talks on Monday to end California refinery strike

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

HOUSTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Chevron Corp CVX.N and the United Steelworkers union (USW) are scheduled to meet next week in an effort to end a strike at a Richmond, California refinery, spokespeople for both sides said.

The negotiators are scheduled to meet on Monday, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5, which represents about 500 workers at Chevron's Richmond refinery, who went on strike on Monday.

