News & Insights

Markets
CVX

Chevron Unveils $16 Bln Capex Budget For 2024

December 06, 2023 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced an expected organic capital expenditure range of $15.5 to $16.5 billion for consolidated subsidiaries and an affiliate capital expenditure budget of about $3 billion for 2024.

Upstream spending in 2024 is expected to be about $14 billion. Downstream capex is expected to be roughly $1.5 billion, with 80 percent allocated to the United States.

With the acquisition of PDC Energy, Chevron announced an annual capex guidance range of $14 to $16 billion through 2027. On October 23, 2023, Chevron announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Hess Corporation.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Following closing of the acquisition, Chevron's annual capex budget is expected to be between $19 billion and $22 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.