Chevron Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Chevron. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $454,709, and 3 are calls, amounting to $265,599.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $160.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 899.5 with a total volume of 1,577.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.5 $10.75 $155.00 $215.0K 3.0K 202 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.6 $6.35 $6.6 $145.00 $132.0K 411 200 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $135.00 $70.8K 207 175 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.65 $1.58 $1.65 $140.00 $57.7K 1.5K 350 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.7 $5.0 $140.00 $50.0K 185 0

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.0 billion barrels of liquids and 30.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Chevron's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,186,842, the CVX's price is down by -2.03%, now at $156.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Chevron

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $180.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Chevron with a target price of $195. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chevron options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

