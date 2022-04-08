Chevron, union negotiators to meet over California oil refinery strike

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Negotiators from Chevron Corp CVX.N and the United Steelworkers union (USW) are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s oil refinery in Richmond, California, spokespeople for both sides said.

The talks will be the first face-to-face meeting in nearly two weeks between Chevron and USW Local 12-5. Some 500 workers at the 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery formally began the strike on March 21 after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new labor contract.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

