Chevron to Undergo Scrutiny After Angola Platform Tragedy

Chevron Corporation’s CVX CEO, Mike Wirth, issued a stark internal warning just weeks before a deadly incident on its offshore Angola platform. In a video issued on April 29, Wirth noted a concerning rise in serious near-misses and stressed the importance of reinforcing safety standards. His message, titled "Do it safely or not at all," urged employees to increase the safety practices, irrespective of facing the challenges inside and outside Chevron.

Deadly Incident Raises Red Flags

On May 20, a fire erupted on Chevron’s deepwater platform 60 miles off Angola’s coast, killing three workers and injuring 15. The tragedy struck shortly after Chevron’s cost-cutting announcement in February, which included laying off up to 20% of its workforce. The incident has sparked an ongoing investigation and some injured workers remain under medical care.

Renewed Emphasis on Safety Culture

Clay Neff, Chevron’s newly appointed upstream president, echoed Wirth’s concerns in a May 30 video. He highlighted that many incidents were close calls involving routine tasks, emphasizing that proper planning, risk awareness and the right skills are vital. Neff lays emphasis on employees’ lives, saying that all the staff going back home safely is all that matters to them. The company now faces mounting pressure to uphold this principle amid heightened scrutiny.

