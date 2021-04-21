Chevron U.S.A., Toyota Ink MoU To Explore Strategic Alliance On Hydrogen - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron Products Company division, and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced Wednesday a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic alliance to catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen, with the goal to advance a functional, thriving global hydrogen economy.

Chevron and Toyota are seeking to work on three main strategic priorities: collaborating on hydrogen-related public policy measures that support the development of hydrogen infrastructure; understanding current and future market demand for light-duty and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and supply opportunities for that demand; and exploring opportunities to jointly pursue research and development in hydrogen powered transportation and storage.

