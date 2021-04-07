Markets
CVX

Chevron U.S.A. Partners With Hokkaido Gas To Bring Chevron LNG Directly To Hokkaido Area

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corporation (CVX) said its unit Chevron U.S.A. Inc. has signed a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement with Hokkaido Gas Co. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas from Chevron's global LNG portfolio to the Hokkaido area. Chevron U.S.A. will supply Hokkaido Gas with about a half million tons of LNG over a period of five years starting April 2022.

Hokkaido Gas is an integrated energy company located in Sapporo, Japan which provides city gas, electricity and other high value-added energy services in Hokkaido region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular