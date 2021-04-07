Chevron U.S.A. Partners With Hokkaido Gas To Bring Chevron LNG Directly To Hokkaido Area

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corporation (CVX) said its unit Chevron U.S.A. Inc. has signed a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement with Hokkaido Gas Co. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas from Chevron's global LNG portfolio to the Hokkaido area. Chevron U.S.A. will supply Hokkaido Gas with about a half million tons of LNG over a period of five years starting April 2022.

Hokkaido Gas is an integrated energy company located in Sapporo, Japan which provides city gas, electricity and other high value-added energy services in Hokkaido region.

