Chevron & TotalEnergies Tap First Oil From Ballymore in U.S. Gulf

Chevron Corporation CVX and TotalEnergies SE TTE have successfully commenced oil and gas production from the Ballymore project in the Gulf of America (formerly the U.S. Gulf of Mexico) within its stipulated time and anticipated budget. Ballymore is expected to deliver up to 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 50 million cubic feet of gas daily. The project is tied back to Chevron’s existing Blind Faith floating production unit, enabling cost-effective operations without the need for a new offshore platform. Ballymore is expected to deliver up to 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 50 million cubic feet of gas daily.

CVX’s Production Goal

Chevron has set a strategic goal of producing 300,000 net barrels per day of oil equivalent from the Gulf in 2026 and the Ballymore project represents another step toward achieving. Since 2024, it has begun production from a lot of projects, taking its goal a step forward and Ballymore is the latest in that series.

In 2024, Chevron started production from its industry-first Anchor project in the Gulf of America. The Anchor project, which is notable for its technological advancement, allows it to access reservoirs located nearly 35,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. This project is also in collaboration with TotalEnergies, which holds a 37% stake in the project.

In January 2025, the company, in collaboration with Shell, also started production from its non-operated Whale project. The first phase of development for the Whale project is expected to involve up to 15 wells with an estimated peak production of 100,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day. In this project, Shell holds a 60% operating interest and Chevron holds the remaining 40% working interest.

Chevron, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), also began water injection at its Tahiti and Jack/St. Malo facilities to boost output. The company expects that with the water injection facilities, about 175 million barrels of oil equivalent will be added to the St. Malo field’s gross ultimate recovery.

An Insight Into the Ballymore Project

The Ballymore project holds an estimated 150 million barrels of oil equivalent in potentially recoverable resources over its lifespan. Located in the Mississippi Canyon area, the field sits approximately 160 miles southeast of New Orleans in water depths of about 6,600 feet. This marks Chevron’s first development within the Gulf’s Norphlet trend. The project utilizes standardized equipment and existing infrastructure, aligning with both companies’ focus on cost efficiency and emissions reduction.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron, operates the project with a 60% working interest, while TotalEnergies holds the remaining 40% as a partner in the venture.

How Will TotalEnergies Benefit From the Project?

For TotalEnergies, the project increases its deepwater production capacity in the United States to over 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, contributing to its goal of over 3% hydrocarbon production growth by 2025. The company also emphasized the importance of the United States as the key market for expanding its integrated energy strategy, which includes not only oil and gas but also LNG and power developments.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC and Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL. Archrock and Delek Logistics currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Houston-based Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as a supplier of aftermarket services for compression equipment. It operates in the oil- and gas-producing regions primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2025 earnings indicates 56.19% year-over-year growth.

Delek Logistics Partners owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. It operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL’s 2025 earnings indicates 34.45% year-over-year growth.

