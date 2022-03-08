Chevron to make investment decision on hydroskimmer for Pasadena refinery by yr-end

March 8 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is looking to make a final investment decision on adding a hydroskimming unit at its Pasadena, Texas refinery later this year, Mark Nelson, the company’s executive vice president of downstream and chemicals, said Tuesday.

The unit would replace a shut 56,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) that malfunctioned last June. The Pasadena refinery can produce up to 112,000 barrels of crude daily.

“The part that’s shut down today is the part we don’t need," Nelson told Reuters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

A hydroskimming model is simpler than an FCC model, as it requires only a crude distillation unit, alkylation unit and a hydrotreater to refine light crude oil, commonly produced in west Texas.

