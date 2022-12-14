US Markets
CVX

Chevron to create JV for U.S. geothermal projects

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

December 14, 2022 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details of joint venture, background

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N is forming a joint venture with Swedish investment and development firm Baseload Capital to develop geothermal projects in the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

Geothermal energy, which taps into heat within the earth, currently makes up less than 1% of the U.S. energy mix. If harnessed, it could produce 8.5% of all electricity generation in the country by 2050, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The two companies have identified the first project in Weepah Hills, Nevada and will pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.

Chevron became a strategic investor in Baseload Capital in 2021 and began a pilot project to advance lower-carbon energy production at Chevron's San Ardo oil and gas field in California.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
ORA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.