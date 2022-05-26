Chevron to consolidate its upstream, midstream and downstream business segments
May 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Thursday it would consolidate its upstream, midstream and downstream business segments under a new executive vice president, who will oversee the full value chain called Oil, Products & Gas.
Nigel Hearne was named executive vice president of Oil, Products & Gas.
As part of the change, which will come into effect from October 1, the company is also consolidating into two upstream regions – Americas Exploration & Production and International Exploration & Production, Chevron said in a statement.
