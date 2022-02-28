Chevron to buy Renewable Energy Group in $3.15 deal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Monday it had agreed to buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI.O in a deal valued at $3.15 billion as the oil major looks to boost its clean energy business.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

