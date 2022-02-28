US Markets
Chevron to buy Renewable Energy Group in $3.15 deal

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Chevron Corp said on Monday it had agreed to buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc in a deal valued at $3.15 billion as the oil major looks to boost its clean energy business.

