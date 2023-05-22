Chevron to buy PDC Energy for $7.6 billion

Adds details on the deal in paragraphs 2 and 3

May 22 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Monday it would acquire PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O in an all-stock transaction for $7.6 billion, including debt.

The oil major said the PDC deal would bring strong free cash flow, low breakeven production and development opportunities adjacent to Chevron's position in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, as well as additional acreage to the company's position in the Permian Basin.

The deal is expected to increases Chevron's proved reserves by 10% at an acquisition cost of under $7 per barrel of oil equivalent.

