US Markets
CVX

Chevron to buy out Noble Midstream in $1.32 bln deal

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Chevron Corp said on Friday it would buy the shares of pipeline operator Noble Midstream Partners LP, which it does not already own, in an all-stock deal valuing the company at $1.32 billion, a month after the U.S. oil major made a slightly smaller takeover offer.

March 5 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Friday it would buy the shares of pipeline operator Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX.O, which it does not already own, in an all-stock deal valuing the company at $1.32 billion, a month after the U.S. oil major made a slightly smaller takeover offer.

Under the new agreement, Noble Midstream's shareholders will get 0.1393 Chevron share for each Noble Midstream unit they own, Chevron said.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in October closed a $4.1 billion all-stock purchase of smaller rival Noble Energy, gaining a nearly 63% stake in Noble Midstream alongside large shale and international natural gas reserves.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX NBLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters