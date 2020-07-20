US Markets
CVX

Chevron to buy Noble Energy in $5 bln deal

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Oil major Chevron Corp said on Monday it agreed to buy Noble Energy Inc in an all-stock deal, valuing the Houston-based oil and gas producer at $5 billion.

Changes sourcing, adds background

July 20 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Monday it agreed to buy Noble Energy Inc NBL.O in an all-stock deal, valuing the Houston-based oil and gas producer at $5 billion.

The offer values Noble at $10.38 a share or 0.1191 Chevron share, a 7.5% premium to Noble's Friday close. The deal would value Noble at roughly $13 billion, including debt.

Noble's assets will expand Chevron's presence in the DJ Basin of Colorado and the Permian Basin across West Texas and New Mexico. They would also add to Chevron's assets in the eastern Mediterranean and West Africa and yield potential annual cost savings of $300 million.

Chevron's offer comes more than a year after it was forced to abandon its takeover bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, outmaneuvered by Occidental Petroleum Corp's OXY.N higher offer.

Shale producers have been hit hard as oil prices collapsed in April due to the pandemic and a brief price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, leading many companies to seek bankruptcy protection.

While prices have recovered from their lows, they remain depressed as a new surge of COVID-19 cases threaten to stall recovery in fuel demand.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX NBL OXY

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular