News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Chevron to buy Hess Corp for $53 bln in all-stock deal

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

October 23, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal value

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Monday it will buy smaller rival Hess Corp HES.N in a $53-billion all-stock deal.

Chevron is offering $171 for every Hess share, implying a premium of about 4.9% to the share's last close.

CEO John Hess of Hess Corp, is expected to join Chevron's board of directors once the deal closes, the companies said in a statement.

The deal comes weeks after rival Exxon XOM.N made a $60 billion offer for Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N that would make it the biggest producer in the largest U.S. oilfield.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
HES
XOM
PXD
MSFT
AMZN
GOOGL
INTC
GM
ROIV
PFE
CRM
SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.