Chevron To Acquire PDC Energy In All-stock Deal Valued At $6.3 Bln Or $72/Share

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of PDC in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share.

Based on Chevron's closing price on May 19, 2023 and under the terms of the agreement, PDC shareholders will receive 0.4638 shares of Chevron for each PDC share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $7.6 billion.

The acquisition of PDC provides Chevron with high-quality assets expected to deliver higher returns in lower carbon intensity basins in the United States.

PDC brings strong free cash flow, low breakeven production and development opportunities adjacent to Chevron's position in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, as well as additional acreage to Chevron's leading position in the Permian Basin.

In aggregate, upon closing of the transaction, Chevron will issue approximately 41 million shares of common stock. Total enterprise value of $7.6 billion includes net debt.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close by year-end 2023. The acquisition is subject to PDC shareholder approval. It is also subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

