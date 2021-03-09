Chevron Targets More Than Doubling Return On Capital Employed By 2025

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) said it targets more than doubling return on capital employed by 2025, and expects free cash flow to grow more than 10% per year by 2025. It increases expected Noble synergies to $600 million, twice the initial estimate. It targets 35% carbon intensity reduction by 2028.

At its annual investor meeting today, Chevron said it has reaffirmed its 2021-2025 guidance for organic capital and exploratory expenditures of $14 billion to $16 billion. It has doubled its initial estimate of Noble synergies to $600 million, which contributes to an expected reduction in 2021 operating expenses of 10% from 2019.

The combination of a more capital efficient investment program and lower costs is expected to result in a doubling of the company's return on capital employed and 10% CAGR of free cash flow by 2025 at $50 Brent.

Chevron said that, over the next five years, as capital is expected to decrease for its major expansion in Kazakhstan, the company expects to increase its investment in a number of its attractive assets, including its world class position in the Permian.

The company said it exceeded its 2023 upstream carbon intensity reduction targets three years ahead of schedule and today announced lower 2028 targets and zero routine flaring by 2030.

The company expects to invest more than $3 billion in the coming years to advance its energy transition strategy.

At a Brent oil price average of $60 per barrel, the company expects to earn double-digit return on capital and generate cash, above its dividend and capital spending, greater than $25 billion over the next five years.

At a Brent oil price average of $40 per barrel over the next 5 years, the company expects its net debt ratio to peak around 35% while sustaining the dividend.

