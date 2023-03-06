US Markets
Chevron, Talos Energy triple size of proposed Texas carbon hub

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

March 06, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Oil producers' Chevron Corp and Talos Energy on Monday said they have tripled the size of a proposed carbon capture and storage hub planned for the Texas Gulf Coast.

The two have a joint venture to collect and bury greenhouse gases from their and others production. The venture has acquired nearly 100,000 onshore acres, adding to an existing 40,000 acre site, they said.

