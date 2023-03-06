Chevron, Talos Energy triple size of proposed Texas carbon hub

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Oil producers' Chevron Corp and Talos Energy on Monday said they have tripled the size of a proposed carbon capture and storage hub planned for the Texas Gulf Coast.

The two have a joint venture to collect and bury greenhouse gases from their and others production. The venture has acquired nearly 100,000 onshore acres, adding to an existing 40,000 acre site, they said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

