Chevron Stock Slides as Analyst Flags Concern Over 'Complacency'

Chevron has been one of the top large-cap energy stocks in a lackluster year for the sector. It is up more than 7% even as rival Exxon Mobil has risen just 1.9%.

But one analyst is now questioning whether investors and management are too optimistic about a company that doesn’t seem to be performing at peak levels. Citi’s Alastair Syme downgraded shares to Neutral from Outperform on Sunday, and dropped his price target to $120 from $135.

Shares were down 0.9% to $116.93 on Monday morning.

Owning energy stocks has been a losing bet in general over the past decade, and particularly over the past year. But Chevron (ticker: CVX) has been a relative standout within that group.

The company retains a reputation on Wall Street for solid management and results. It also has spent less aggressively than Exxon (XOM) to increase production, a positive at a time when investors want energy companies to conserve capital. “It is relatively easy for a fund manager to own Chevron as a large, liquid energy holding that has sensible valuation, management and balance sheet,” Syme wrote.

Syme doesn’t think Chevron is failing in major ways, but he argues that the company may be losing focus, particularly given news of cost overruns at an expansion project in Kazakhstan. “We are worried that the combination of anemic returns and signs of problematic project execution reflects growing complacency,” he wrote.

“This is a criticism we also have of many of Chevron’s peers, but the problem is that Chevron used to look to be on a different trajectory. We think that this is a fragile period for equity investors in energy; better alignment with investors will come by corporates taking tougher action.”

A Chevron representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chevron trades at 17.3 times expected earnings over the next four quarters, slightly below the S&P 500 and Exxon, but ahead of most other oil-and-gas stocks.

