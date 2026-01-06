Chevron Stock Outlook: Can CVX Hold Up With Oil Under $60?

Chevron Corporation CVX heads into 2026 against a difficult backdrop, with oil prices stuck below $60 and global supply risks skewed toward oversupply. Over the past year, the stock has lagged the S&P 500, the broader Oil/Energy sector, and even Big Oil peers such as ExxonMobil XOM and Shell SHEL. Although Chevron still holds clear strengths versus peers, the current setting clouds earnings visibility and limits valuation support, reducing near-term upside potential.

1-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Oil prices remain the dominant driver of Chevron’s returns, and recent developments tied to Venezuela’s potential production ramp-up add another layer of uncertainty. With valuation already stretched and earnings forecasts trending lower for 2025 and 2026, investors are weighing whether Chevron offers sufficient downside protection at the current levels.

Chevron’s Current Valuation Leaves Little Margin for Error

Chevron trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 23X, which stands above both the energy sector median and Chevron’s own five-year historical average near 12X. This premium valuation reflects confidence in Chevron’s asset quality, capital discipline, and long-term production profile, but it also compresses potential upside in a weak oil-price environment.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

By comparison, ExxonMobil and Shell trade at meaningfully lower valuation multiples, offering investors more margin for error should crude prices remain subdued. With oil prices already down sharply from the year-ago levels, Chevron’s elevated multiple leaves little room for negative surprises tied to pricing, costs or geopolitical risks.



If oil prices remain in the $55-$60 range, Chevron’s valuation may gradually move back toward historical norms. That normalization alone could limit share-price gains through 2026, even if the company continues to execute well and maintain solid operating performance.

Oil Prices as the Dominant Driver of Chevron’s Near-Term Returns

Chevron’s earnings remain highly sensitive to crude prices. In a sustained sub-$60 environment, that sensitivity becomes a meaningful headwind.



Production strength cannot fully offset pricing pressure. While Chevron benefits from stable output across its upstream portfolio, volume gains struggle to compensate when realized prices compress. This dynamic is especially relevant as global oil markets face oversupply concerns tied to OPEC+ output adjustments and the potential re-entry of Venezuelan barrels.



Compared with ExxonMobil and Shell, Chevron has less diversification from LNG and international refining, making its earnings more exposed to crude price volatility in the near term.

The Earnings Impact of Sustained Sub-$60 Oil

Consensus expectations already reflect mounting pressure. Chevron’s earnings are projected to have declined meaningfully in 2025, with further contraction expected in 2026 as lower realized prices weigh on upstream profitability. These downward revisions contrast with stronger relative earnings resilience at ExxonMobil and Shell, which benefit from broader downstream and LNG exposure.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With oil prices below $60, Chevron’s earnings trajectory underscores why the stock’s premium valuation is increasingly difficult to justify. Without a clear rebound in crude prices, earnings growth remains challenged heading into 2026.

Strengths and Limits of Chevron’s Diversified Model

Chevron’s integrated business helps reduce swings when oil prices fall. A large share of its revenues comes from downstream operations, which often benefit when crude prices are weak. This counterbalance provides some stability and makes Chevron less vulnerable than companies that rely mainly on oil production.



That balance is a clear strength. Like peers such as ExxonMobil and Shell, Chevron is better positioned than pure upstream producers to manage periods of softer oil prices. Its sizable downstream operations continue to act as a stabilizer, helping smooth earnings and reduce volatility during market downturns.



However, diversification has its limits. Upstream profits remain the main driver of cash flow and valuation, so extended periods of low oil prices still weigh on performance. On top of that, the possibility of higher supply from Venezuela could keep prices under pressure for longer, which may limit upside even as Chevron’s broader business mix helps absorb some of the impact.

Conclusion: A Cautious Stance Heading Into 2026

Chevron’s risk-reward outlook looks more neutral than attractive. The stock is priced at levels that already reflect its stable operations and strong asset base, while earnings forecasts for 2025 and 2026 point to a decline rather than growth. In comparison, ExxonMobil and Shell trade at lower valuations and appear better positioned if oil prices stay under pressure.



Looking ahead to 2026, Chevron remains a high-quality integrated oil major with disciplined capital allocation and solid downstream diversification. Still, a relatively high valuation, falling earnings expectations, and crude prices trading in a $55-60 range cap near-term upside. Versus ExxonMobil and Shell, Chevron offers less valuation support in a weak oil environment. Taken together, these factors argue for a cautious view, supporting a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for CVX. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.