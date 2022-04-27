Chevron, Staatsolie sign production sharing contract for Surinam's Block 7

PARAMARIBO, April 27 (Reuters) - Suriname's state firm Staatsolie on Wednesday said it signed a production sharing contract with a unit of Chevron Corp CVX.N for exploring and producing oil at a shallow-water block, a move to expand their cooperation in the South American country.

The U.S. oil company's unit Chevron Exploration Suriname LTD in December transferred one-third of its 60%-equity interest in another offshore block in Suriname to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, creating a three-party group with Staatsolie.

Earlier that year, Staatsolie and Chevron had signed a 30-year production sharing contract for that area, the Block 5, following an auction by the state-run company were Chevron, France's TotalEnergies and Qatar Petroleum QATPE.UL won rights for shallow-water exploration in several blocks.

The new contract with Chevron for Block 7, in the west of the country's shallow offshore area, was signed on Tuesday, leaving Chevron with an 80%-stake in the project for exploration, development and production, and Staatsolie with the remaining 20, the Surinam company said in a release.

Chevron did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Costs in an 8-year exploration phase will be carried by Chevron. The contract also states that the U.S. firm must give preference to materials, services and products offered by Surinamese companies, Staatsolie said.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo, writing by Marianna Parraga Editing by Nick Zieminski)

