Chevron Spots Market Gaps and Calls for Venezuela Reforms

Chevron Corporation CVX is facing a complex global landscape as geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and policy uncertainties reshape the oil market. Recent remarks from CEO Mike Wirth highlight three key developments influencing the company’s outlook: Middle East supply constraints, mispriced oil markets and evolving opportunities in Venezuela.

Middle East Disruptions to Prolong Supply Tightness

Chevron expects a slow recovery in oil production impacted by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. According to Wirth, restarting shut-in production and rebalancing global inventories will take time, especially as markets struggle with shortages of key refined products like diesel and jet fuel.

The disruption has been particularly severe in Asia, where supply concerns are intensifying. Even after geopolitical tensions ease, rebuilding the right mix of crude grades and refined products will remain a logistical and operational challenge, prolonging tight market conditions.

Oil Markets May Be Underestimating Supply Risks

Wirth also emphasized that current oil futures may not fully reflect the real extent of supply disruptions. The closure risks around the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global oil flows — are creating tangible supply constraints that are not yet fully priced into markets.

He pointed out a growing disconnect between physical supply realities and financial market expectations. With reduced oil and gas flows compared to prior geopolitical events, the current situation presents a more acute supply imbalance, suggesting potential upside risk for oil prices if markets recalibrate.

Venezuela: Progress Made, But Policy Clarity Needed

Chevron is also closely monitoring developments in Venezuela, where production from its joint ventures has been steadily rising, reinforcing its position as a critical partner to PDVSA. The company currently contributes roughly a quarter of the country’s total crude output, underscoring both its operational importance and long-term strategic interest in the region.

Recent reforms to Venezuela’s hydrocarbons law have introduced some positive changes, including greater autonomy for foreign operators, the ability to sell crude independently and flexibility to outsource projects. These measures signal a shift toward a more investor-friendly framework and have helped revive global interest in the country’s vast oil reserves. However, Wirth emphasized that these steps, while encouraging, remain insufficient to unlock large-scale capital inflows.

Key concerns persist around legal ambiguity, particularly in fiscal terms, taxation structures and the absence of clear dispute resolution mechanisms. Industry players are pushing for access to international arbitration and more defined incentives for new projects, especially greenfield developments. The delay in introducing detailed tax legislation has further added to uncertainty, limiting investor confidence.

Moreover, Venezuela’s administration has shown reluctance to pursue additional reforms in the near term, slowing momentum for broader sector revival. Until clearer, more stable policy frameworks are established, Chevron and its peers are likely to remain cautious, balancing near-term production gains with disciplined long-term investment decisions.

Future of Global Energy

Chevron’s latest commentary underscores a market at an inflection point. Persistent supply tightness, underappreciated geopolitical risks and evolving regulatory frameworks are all shaping the future of global energy. While near-term volatility may support prices, long-term growth will depend on policy clarity and the industry’s ability to adapt to an increasingly uncertain environment.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, participating in every aspect of the energy sector, from oil production to refining and marketing. Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, TechnipFMC plc FTI and USA Compression Partners, LP USAC.While Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, USA Compression carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Drilling Tools International is a global oilfield services provider focused on supplying downhole tools used in horizontal and directional drilling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 90% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 18% year-over-year growth.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers in the United States, measured by fleet horsepower. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAC’s 2026 earnings indicates 30.7% year-over-year growth.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.