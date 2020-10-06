Chevron shutting Gulf of Mexico facilities due to hurricane Delta

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chevron has begun evacuating all personnel from its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and is shutting-in the facilities in preparation for Hurricane Delta, the company said on its website on Monday.

Delta, forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane before entering the Gulf of Mexico, has prompted energy companies to evacuate their offshore oil platforms.

