Chevron shuts Blind Faith, Petronius platforms due to tropical storm -sources

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N shut the Blind Faith and Petronius offshore production platforms on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally, the company said in an online statement.

"In preparation for the storm, we have evacuated all personnel from our Chevron-operated Blind Faith and Petronius platforms and have shut-in the two facilities," the company said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

