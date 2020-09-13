US Markets
CVX

Chevron shuts Blind Faith, Petronius platforms due to tropical storm -sources

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published

Chevron Corp shut the Blind Faith and Petronius offshore production platforms on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally, the company said in an online statement.

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N shut the Blind Faith and Petronius offshore production platforms on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally, the company said in an online statement.

"In preparation for the storm, we have evacuated all personnel from our Chevron-operated Blind Faith and Petronius platforms and have shut-in the two facilities," the company said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular