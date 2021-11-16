Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

Adds Chevron comments, plant ownership details

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N has shut one of three processing units, called trains, at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia after discovering a minor gas leak on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

"Train 1 was shut down due to a small gas leak," the spokesperson said, adding that it was too early to tell how long the unit would be down. "We are preparing plans for investigation and repairs."

The leak was detected on piping associated with the dehydration unit on Train 1 and the unit was shut down as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chevron is 47% owner and operator of the 15.6 million tonnes a year Gorgon LNG project.

The plant is co-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas 9532.T, Tokyo Gas 9531.T and JERA 9501.T9502.T.

