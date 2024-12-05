Chevron, Shell weigh stake in Argentina oil export plan, Bloomberg says

Chevron (CVX) and Shell (SHEL) are in talks to join Argentina’s project to ramp up crude exports from its shale patch, people familiar the matter told Bloomberg’s Jonathan Gilbert. The oil majors, which both have assets in the Vaca Muerta formation, are negotiating with a consortium of drillers led by state-run YPF (YPF) to have equity stakes in the roughly $3B plan to build a cross-country pipeline and Atlantic port, according to Bloomberg’s sources.
