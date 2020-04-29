Chevron Shareholders Want Action on Climate Change

With Chevron (NYSE: CVX) set to host its annual meeting on May 27, shareholders are pushing for the company to report on how the company's chemical segment is contributing to climate change. Investors who prioritize social responsibility may not like Chevron's response.

The stage is set

This year, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chevron's annual meeting will be held by phone. The company will be talking about its financial position and growth strategies, and calling for shareholder votes on various management issues and proposals from those same shareholders.

One proposal asks the company to report on the effects its chemical division, CPChem, has on climate change. The proposal requests that Chevron assess and report how its growth strategy will impact areas prone to natural disasters, and especially how CPChem's operations may affect public health.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

The company that brought the proposal to the board, As You Sow, is an activist firm that advocates for social responsibility on behalf of investors in several industries. The proposal has gained enough shareholder support to be brought to the annual meeting for a vote.

As far back as 2008, Chevron has been given proposals to vote on regarding the effects on climate change its operations have. Every year, the board of directors at the company has urged shareholders to vote against proposals where environmental sustainability was the central cause.

This year is no different

Prior to the annual meeting, the company produces a document that outlines the issues to be discussed, and offers recommendations from the board on how it wants shareholders to vote for directors and proposals.

This year, the board urges shareholders to vote against the climate change report initiative. The company cites the segment's "Operational Excellence" system as being adequate enough in portraying risks associated with its operations that stem from safety, health, and environmental issues.

But the operational excellence statements do not portray the specific things the proposal is asking for, including assessments of the potential impact to public health that expanding its petrochemical segment may cause.

Externalities

Sometimes a company causes the public to bear costs to its operations beyond what the company pays -- referred to by economists as "externalities." They can range from additional time in traffic because a plant was built between a neighborhood and people's workplaces, to impacting the health of an entire metropolitan region because it didn't factor wind into the design and placement of its smoke stacks.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

Chevron's response may suggest that it has little interest in mitigating the externalities it causes. It is a fair request by the shareholders to assess and disclose any externalities the company may cause in expanding its operations in any region. Some might say it's the company's responsibility to do so. Investors who prioritize sustainability and corporate social responsibility are likely to find a better steward than Chevron.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Andy Ryle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.