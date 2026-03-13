Chevron to Sell Angola Offshore Stakes to Energean for $260M

U.S. energy major Chevron Corporation CVX has agreed to sell its stakes in offshore Block 14 and Block 14K in Angola to London-listed Energean for $260 million. The transaction includes Chevron’s 31% operated interest in Block 14 and its 15.5% non-operated stake in Block 14K. Both assets are located in Angola’s deepwater offshore basin and have been key components of the country’s oil production landscape for decades.

The divestment reflects Chevron’s ongoing strategy to streamline its global upstream portfolio by selling mature assets and focusing capital on higher-growth opportunities. Despite the sale, the company will maintain a strong presence in Angola through interests in other blocks and the Angola LNG project.

Energean Expands Footprint in West Africa

For Energean, the acquisition marks a significant step in its geographic expansion and represents its first major investment in West Africa. The company has been pursuing a strategy of disciplined growth and portfolio diversification, and the Angolan assets provide a new production base in one of Africa’s most important hydrocarbon regions.

Energean views the acquisition as a gateway to building a broader energy hub in the region. With stable production and potential development opportunities, the company sees the blocks as both a cash-generating asset and a platform for future growth.

Block 14 Remains a Key Offshore Production Hub

Block 14 has been producing crude oil since the late 1990s and remains one of Angola’s established offshore production hubs. The block currently produces about 42,000 barrels of oil per day, with Energean expected to gain around 13,000 barrels per day from its acquired stake.

Production from the block comes from nine oilfields connected to processing facilities such as Benguela, Belize, Lobito, Tomboco, Tombua-Landana and Landana North. These facilities offer spare processing capacity along with gas processing and water injection systems, creating opportunities to optimize production and support further development projects.

The block also contains proven and probable reserves tied to Energean’s share, providing long-term production potential and supporting the company’s growth ambitions.

Block 14K Adds Additional Production Through Lianzi Field

Block 14K includes the unitized Lianzi field, which is tied back to the existing infrastructure in Block 14. The field currently produces roughly 2,000 barrels of oil per day, with about 1,000 barrels per day expected to be attributable to Energean after the acquisition.

The field is operated by Trident Energy and involves multiple partners, highlighting the collaborative structure typical of offshore developments in the region. The tie-back to established infrastructure reduces operational costs and allows for efficient production from the field.

Contingent Payments Linked to Future Development

Beyond the initial $260 million purchase price, Energean has agreed to potential contingent payments linked to oil prices and production thresholds tied to the prospective PKBB development. These payments could reach up to $25 million annually through 2038, with the total capped at $250 million.

Such structures are increasingly common in upstream transactions, allowing sellers to retain upside exposure while providing buyers with manageable upfront costs.

Angola Continues to Attract Global Energy Investment

The transaction underscores continued international interest in Angola’s offshore resources. As one of Africa’s leading oil producers, the country remains a key destination for energy investment as companies seek to sustain production and discoveries.

For Energean, the deal offers immediate production and long-term development opportunities. For Chevron, it represents another step in refining its portfolio while maintaining a strategic presence in Angola’s energy sector.

The transaction is expected to take effect from Jan. 1, 2026, with completion targeted by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Currently, CVX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, Harbour Energy plc HBRIYand Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR.While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Harbour Energy and Nabors Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Archrock started as a broader energy services provider but has steadily refocused its business to become a premier compression services company, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings indicates 5.8% year-over-year growth.

U.K.-based Harbour Energy is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBRIY’s 2026 earnings indicates 287.5% year-over-year growth.

Hamilton-based Nabors Industries is one of the largest land-drilling contractors in the world, conducting oil, gas and geothermal land-drilling operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR’s 2026 earnings indicates 48.6% year-over-year growth.

