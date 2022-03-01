Markets
CVX

Chevron Sees Oil And Gas Production CAGR To Be Greater Than 3% By 2026 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Tuesday provided an update on its progress to deliver higher returns and advance a lower carbon future at its annual investor meeting.

Chevron said it expects to continue to improve capital and cost efficiency to deliver higher returns. It maintained guidance for annual organic capital and exploratory expenditures of $15 billion to $17 billion through 2026. It also targets reducing 2026 operating expenses per barrel by more than 10% from 2021 levels and expects oil and gas production CAGR greater than 3% by 2026.

The company added that the combination of a more capital-efficient investment program, lower unit costs, and higher production is expected to result in a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 and 10% CAGR of operating cash flow per share by 2026, both at $60 Brent.

The company also raised its share buyback guidance range to $5 to $10 billion per year, up from prior guidance of $3 to $5 billion per year.

Further, Chevron reaffirmed its targets to lower the carbon intensity of its operations and grow new energy business lines in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture and offsets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular