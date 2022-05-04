Chevron scouting for large projects in Brazil's deep-water oilfields

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp. CVX.N is scouting for big projects in Brazil's offshore deep-water oilfields, the U.S. major's Brazil country manager, Mariano Vela, said on Wednesday at an oil event in Houston.

"We are in the means of looking for new opportunities" in large-scale production projects, Vela told a Brazil-Texas Chamber of Commerce event on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).

"Where? Where we can find scale, and that's in the pre-salt areas." The pre-salt is a vast petroleum formation under a thick layer of salt off Brazil's Atlantic coast.

Pre-salt fields account for about 70% of Brazil’s 3.7 million barrels per day of oil and gas production and new output is expected to lift that to 5.5 million bpd by 2025, according to oil industry regulator ANP.

