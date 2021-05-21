US Markets
CVX

Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Israel's energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel's energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.

Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within 36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.

Chevron operates and holds a 25% stake in the Tamar gas field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighbouring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli energy firm Delek DLEKG.TA, which also holds a stake, shows.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular