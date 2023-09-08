News & Insights

Chevron says talks with Australia LNG unions end without deal, strikes to begin

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 08, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Talks between Chevron CVX.N and unions representing workers at its liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia ended on Friday without a deal, with strike action to go ahead as planned, a spokesperson for Chevron said.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

