Chevron says resumes supplying customers from Tamar natgas gas field

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Monday it had resumed supplying natural gas from the offshore Tamar gas field to customers in Israel and the region after it was told by Israel's Energy Ministry to resume production.

Production from the field is expected to reach full capacity within a few days, industry sources said.

Chevron, which operates the field, had been instructed by the ministry to shut down the field, which is a major source of gas to Israel's power generators and industry, at the outset of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza that began on Oct. 7.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Writing by Steven Scheer)

