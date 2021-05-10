Chevron says refineries unaffected by Colonial outage but disruptions possible

HOUSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Monday that operations at its two Gulf Coast refineries were unaffected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline system, but supply disruptions could occur depending on the length of the outage.

"We continue to supply our customer network along the U.S. East Coast," said Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich. "We are managing fuel supply chain disruptions caused by the outage of the Colonial Pipeline. Depending on the duration of the outage, we may experience disruptions in supply based on current inventory levels in our terminals, logistics constraints caused by the outage, and customer demand."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.