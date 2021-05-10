Chevron says refineries unaffected by Colonial outage but disruptions possible

US Markets
Chevron Corp said on Monday that operations at its two Gulf Coast refineries were unaffected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline system, but supply disruptions could occur depending on the length of the outage.

"We continue to supply our customer network along the U.S. East Coast," said Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich. "We are managing fuel supply chain disruptions caused by the outage of the Colonial Pipeline. Depending on the duration of the outage, we may experience disruptions in supply based on current inventory levels in our terminals, logistics constraints caused by the outage, and customer demand."

