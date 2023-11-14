Chevron says natgas flow resumes through Israel-Egypt pipeline

Adds detail from paragraph 2

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Tuesday that natural gas flows through the East Mediterranean Gas (EMG) pipeline from Israel to Egypt had resumed after a month-long halt due to Israel's war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

"Chevron Mediterranean Limited (CML) can confirm that on November 14, 2023, the natural gas flow through the EMG pipeline resumed," it said in a statement.

Exports via EMG were halted on Oct. 10, three days after the conflict began.

The EMG pipeline runs from the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, located some 10 km (6 miles) north of Gaza, to El-Arish in Egypt, where it connects to an onshore pipeline.

The 90-km pipeline is the main link between the Chevron-operated Leviathan offshore gas field and Egypt. The Leviathan consortium includes operator Chevron, Israel's NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA and Ratio Energies RATIp.TA.

Chevron said on Monday it had resumed the supply of natural gas from the offshore Tamar field, a month after it was told by Israel to halt operations due to violence in the region.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso in London; Writing by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sharon Singleton)

