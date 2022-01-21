Chevron says it plans to exit from Myanmar gas project

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Friday it is working on a planned orderly transition leading to an exit from the Yadana gas joint venture in Myanmar.

"In light of circumstances in Myanmar, we have reviewed our interest in the Yadana natural gas project to enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," a Chevron spokesperson said in an email.

(Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Mark Heinrich)

