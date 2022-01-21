US Markets
CVX

Chevron says it plans to exit from Myanmar gas project

Contributor
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

U.S. energy major Chevron Corp said on Friday it is working on a planned orderly transition leading to an exit from the Yadana gas joint venture in Myanmar.

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Friday it is working on a planned orderly transition leading to an exit from the Yadana gas joint venture in Myanmar.

"In light of circumstances in Myanmar, we have reviewed our interest in the Yadana natural gas project to enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," a Chevron spokesperson said in an email.

(Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular