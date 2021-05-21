US Markets
Chevron says Israel instructs it to restart Tamar gas field

Ron Bousso Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel's ministry of energy has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the Tamar gas platform offshore Israel, the company said on Friday.

Chevron CVX.N said its top priority was the safety of personnel, the environment and facilities. It did not say when it would restart the field.

