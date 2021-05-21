Chevron says Israel instructs it to restart Tamar gas field

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel's ministry of energy has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the Tamar gas platform offshore Israel, the company said on Friday.

Chevron CVX.N said its top priority was the safety of personnel, the environment and facilities. It did not say when it would restart the field.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Evans)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.