Chevron says Empire, Fourchon terminals back to operational status

Contributor
Sumita Layek Reuters
Published

HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Sunday said its Empire and Fourchon terminals in Louisiana and related pipeline systems were back to operational status after Hurricane Delta.

The company also said its Pascagoula refinery in Mississippi did not sustain any significant damage from the hurricane and the Pasadena Refinery in Texas was operating normally. (https://bit.ly/3iSE8Ty)

U.S. energy companies were returning workers and restarting operations at storm-swept production facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Delta barreled through the area.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

