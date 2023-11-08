Chevron says electrical incident affecting LNG train at Gorgon facility

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Australia's Gorgon gas facility has experienced an "electrical incident" affecting one liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train, said a company spokesperson on Thursday.

The affected production train is currently producing at 80% capacity, said the Chevron spokesperson, adding that the company is working to return to full LNG production.

"Domestic gas and the remaining two LNG production trains at Gorgon are unaffected and are producing at full rates," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

