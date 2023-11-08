News & Insights

Chevron says electrical incident affecting LNG train at Gorgon facility

November 08, 2023

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Australia's Gorgon gas facility has experienced an "electrical incident" affecting one liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train, said a company spokesperson on Thursday.

The affected production train is currently producing at 80% capacity, said the Chevron spokesperson, adding that the company is working to return to full LNG production.

"Domestic gas and the remaining two LNG production trains at Gorgon are unaffected and are producing at full rates," the spokesperson said.

