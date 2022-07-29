Chevron rewards investors

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chevron has kept its pledge to be a disciplined investor in the face of oil prices exceeding $100 a barrel. Now, with cash piling up, it can ramp up its rewards to shareholders. On Friday, the $300 billion oil producer said it churned out nearly $14 billion https://chevroncorp.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/chevron-announces-second-quarter-2022-results of cash flow from operations in the second quarter, four times as much as the same quarter last year. After increasing buyback plans in March to as much as $10 billion, on Friday it upped that number again by 50%.

Chevron produced nearly $17 billion of free cash flow in the first half of the year, and analysts expect it to turn out even more than that in the second half. Yet enough of that cash is already earmarked for other things. The company’s 2022 capital expenditure target of $15 billion is about twice as high as in 2021. And in the past six months, it has also cut net debt nearly in half, to $14 billion.

Exxon Mobil, whose market capitalization is roughly a third larger, has a buyback plan twice as big. Since the start of the year, both companies’ stock prices have strongly outperformed the S&P 500 Index, but Exxon’s has returned 57% while Chevron's roughly 40%. Chevron can help close the gap by rewarding shareholders even more. (By Robert Cyran)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Aston Martin’s bumper loss needs bigger cash call

Unilever stuck in Ben & Jerry’s Israeli limbo

China’s politburo serves investors a nothingburger

Apple’s aging clout

Spotify hums along

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.