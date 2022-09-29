US Markets
CVX

Chevron resumes operations at Gulf of Mexico platforms

Contributors
Bharat Govind Reuters
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Chevron said on Thursday that it is redeploying personnel and resuming normal operations at the two Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut in due to Storm Ian.

Repeats story with no changes to text

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Thursday that it is redeploying personnel and resuming normal operations at the two Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut in due to Storm Ian.

"Production from our other Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico assets remains at normal levels," Chevron said in a release, adding that there was no damage due to the storm.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular