Chevron resumes operations at Gulf of Mexico platforms

Repeats story with no changes to text

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said on Thursday that it is redeploying personnel and resuming normal operations at the two Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut in due to Storm Ian.

"Production from our other Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico assets remains at normal levels," Chevron said in a release, adding that there was no damage due to the storm.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.