Chevron Restructures Portfolio with $6.5 Billion Asset Sale to Canadian Natural

Chevron (CVX) announced on Monday that it will divest assets in the Athabasca Oil Sands and Duvernay Shale to Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) for $6.5 billion, as part of its strategy to streamline its portfolio. The deal, expected to close by the fourth quarter, is a significant step in Chevron's plan to divest between $10 billion and $15 billion worth of assets by 2028. The Duvernay Shale, a major Canadian shale play, has been the subject of considerable industry interest, with $2.9 billion in deals over the past three years, as noted by Wood Mackenzie.





Canadian Natural Resources will acquire 90% ownership of the Athabasca Oil Sands project following the transaction, with the remaining 10% held by Shell (SHEL). Alongside the Duvernay assets, Canadian Natural aims to add 122,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to its target production in 2025. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to 56.25 Canadian cents per share, payable in January 2025, indicating confidence in the increased cash flow and earnings potential from the new acquisition.





Market Overview:





Chevron to sell Athabasca Oil Sands and Duvernay Shale assets to Canadian Natural Resources for $6.5 billion.



Canadian Natural Resources to increase its Athabasca ownership to 90%, with Shell holding the rest.



The deal is part of Chevron's broader divestiture strategy, targeting $10-15 billion by 2028.



Key Points:



The all-cash transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Canadian Natural Resources has raised its quarterly dividend by 7%, signaling confidence in its expanded portfolio.



Chevron aims to focus its production budget on U.S. shale basins, Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean, and other key areas.



Looking Ahead:



The divestiture allows Chevron to sharpen its focus on key international projects and enhance its capital allocation strategy.



Canadian Natural's acquisition bolsters its presence in Canadian oil sands, positioning it for increased output in 2025.



Chevron’s pending acquisition of Hess may face challenges, particularly regarding its joint venture with Exxon (XOM) and CNOOC in Guyana.



Chevron's decision to sell assets to Canadian Natural Resources is a strategic move intended to streamline its portfolio and better allocate capital. The sale underscores Chevron's commitment to focusing on high-margin assets in regions like the U.S. shale basins, Gulf of Mexico, and Guyana. By divesting its interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands and Duvernay Shale, Chevron is effectively positioning itself for more significant, future growth opportunities in its core areas.For Canadian Natural Resources, this acquisition marks a significant expansion in Canadian energy production. The company has shown optimism in its strengthened portfolio, as evidenced by its dividend increase, reflecting its expectation of strong future cash flows. As the industry braces for heightened regulatory scrutiny and shifting market dynamics, both companies are realigning their strategies to ensure competitive growth amid a changing energy landscape.

